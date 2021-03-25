No steps taken to garner resources for the development of Tinsukia: AASU

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Though Tinsukia district provides highest revenue to the State exchequer from abundant natural resources, no public representative ever initiated steps to garner these resources for the development of Tinsukia district, let alone suitable sustainability to unemployed youths, alleged Binoy Dubey, vice- president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU). Despite having potential to establish Tea Auction Centre at Tinsukia, Sanjay Kishan, the Labour Minister who claims himself to belong to the tea community, manitained static silence on the issue during his 10 years as legislator, Dubey remarked.

In a press release, Dubey stated that the 4-lane scheme connecting Ledu was called off, the representatives from Tinsukia district remained silent. The student community would have been immensely benefitted had there been a proposal for an IIM at Tinsukia district for being a potential industrial hub. Nor did the government take any initiative to establish cold storage facilities for agricultural marketing.

Though Tinsukia was declared as Smart City, the proposal was later withdrawn. No concrete proposal was submitted by any public representative for permanent rehabilitation of unemployed youths, Dubey stated. Despite CAA issue being subjudice, the BJP and the government asserted to implement it in the States of Assam and West Bengal though Tamil Nadu declared declination. This established the fact that the BJP in Assam was attempting to create a divide in the age-old harmony in the State.

Binoy Dubey, through this press release, appealed to all to cast their vote in favour of regional party candidates for development of the district in the real sense.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2021: 2,33,74,087 General Electors to Exercise their Voting Rights

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath



