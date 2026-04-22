North-East Education Conclave concludes at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College

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DIBRUGARH: “Such education conclaves will give DHSK College a national identity. They are especially important in the context of the National Education Policy, as they foster clarity and strengthen relationships among educational institutions.”

These remarks were made by the Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, noted social worker, and physician, Dr Saikat Patra, while inaugurating the two-day North-East Education Conclave held at DHSK College (Autonomous) from April 20.

The conference was organized by the college in collaboration with SPEAR.

Observing the participation of universities from across India, Dr Patra stated that such gatherings provide a valuable platform to discuss the academic challenges of the North-Eastern region. He emphasized the need to move beyond textbook-based learning and promote skill-oriented and employment-focused education.

Delivering the welcome address, Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia highlighted that such conferences create new opportunities in the modernization of higher education, multidisciplinary learning, advancements in science and technology, and the arts.

The mayor, along with the principal, visited the exhibition stalls of the participating universities and interacted with representatives. Participants from universities across India expressed satisfaction with the success of the conference, which formally concluded on the afternoon of April 21.

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