Northeast Frontier Railway Conducts Mass Shramdaan under Swachhata Hi Sewa

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organised a mass Shramdaan programme across its jurisdiction on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa 2026 campaign, with officers and staff participating in cleanliness and awareness activities.

All five divisions - Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia - conducted cleanliness drives and awareness programmes at railway stations, offices and other premises. Senior officials and staff participated in Shramdaan, pledge-taking and awareness activities, while plantation drives were also organised at various locations. At Guwahati Railway Station, officers and staff of NFR Headquarters and the station took part in the programme. The Principal Executive Director (Rolling Stock), Railway Board, also joined NFR officials and personnel in the cleanliness activities. A plantation drive was conducted at the station to promote environmental sustainability. The NFR Construction Organisation also organised Shramdaan, awareness and plantation activities at various offices and project locations, with officers and staff participating in the campaign. The initiatives sought to encourage railway personnel, passengers and members of the public to contribute to cleanliness and environmental sustainability and reinforce the message that maintaining clean and hygienic railway premises was a shared responsibility, a press release said.

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