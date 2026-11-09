Noted Storyteller Atanu Bhattacharya Honoured with Jagannath Thakur Literary Award 2026

Guwahati: Renowned Assamese short story writer and Satsori executive editor Atanu Bhattacharya was formally conferred the prestigious Jagannath Thakur Literary Award 2026 (Jagannath Thakur Sahitya Sanman) during a solemn ceremony held at Guwahati's Hotel Shulin Grand on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Organized by the Jagannath Thakur Memorial Trust, this sixth annual edition of the award honoured Bhattacharya’s profound contributions to contemporary Assamese fiction.

The accolade was presented to him by noted litterateur Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury. It comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000, a beautifully crafted trophy, a formal citation, and a traditional ceremonial angavastra. The selection panel highly lauded Bhattacharya's creative vision, stating that his work is defined by a "profound humanistic perspective, deep psychological insights, and a unique literary portrayal of modern society."

Accepting the honour, Bhattacharya expressed his gratitude to the trust, the jury, and his readers. He reflected on the changing dynamics of short fiction, emphasizing that stories must continue to act as mirrors to human emotion and social reality. Presenter Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury commended Bhattacharya’s mastery of the craft, noting how his narratives deeply resonate across generations.

A major highlight of the function was a special lecture delivered by eminent literary critic and academician Dr. Bibhas Choudhury. Providing an analytical evaluation of Bhattacharya’s literary journey, Dr. Choudhury praised the narrative depth, technical finesse, and empathetic structural framing found in his stories, highlighting how they enrich the broader canon of Indian literature.

The annual award was instituted in memory of the late Jagannath Thakur, a highly respected former officer of the Assam Civil Service (ACS). Members of the memorial trust, alongside a distinguished gathering of writers, cultural personalities, and avid readers, attended the event, which concluded with a vote of thanks celebrating the enduring impact of regional storytelling.