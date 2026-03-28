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NRL, NIPER-Guwahati ink MoA for API research from petroleum and biomass feedstocks

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati (NIPER-Guwahati) for research collaboration to develop pathways
NRL, NIPER-Guwahati
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BOKAKHAT: A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati (NIPER-Guwahati) for research collaboration to develop pathways and processes for the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) from petroleum- and biomass-derived products.

This collaboration aims to leverage NRL's expertise in refining and biorefinery operations alongside NIPER's strengths in pharmaceutical research to develop value-added applications from hydrocarbon and renewable feedstocks.

Also Read: Assam: NRL Signs MoU with NIPER-Guwahati for Pharmaceutical Research

NRL
NIPER-Guwahati

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