NRL, NIPER-Guwahati ink MoA for API research from petroleum and biomass feedstocks

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati (NIPER-Guwahati) for research collaboration to develop pathways and processes for the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) from petroleum- and biomass-derived products.

This collaboration aims to leverage NRL's expertise in refining and biorefinery operations alongside NIPER's strengths in pharmaceutical research to develop value-added applications from hydrocarbon and renewable feedstocks.

Also Read: Assam: NRL Signs MoU with NIPER-Guwahati for Pharmaceutical Research