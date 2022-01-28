OBITUARY: Assamese litterateur Shiva Prasad Bora

Senior scribe, noted Assamese litterateur, poet, columnist and cultural activist - Shiva Prasad Bora breathed his last at his Nagaon Amulapatty housing colony residence on January 27 due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was only 54.



Born in 1968 at Raidongia Borigagaon village, Bora started his career as a journalist in Assamese daily Dainik Agradoot, Tindinia Agradoot and then served Asomiya Pratidin for over a couple of decades. He also worked in a television news channel. He was rendering his serving as an editorial adviser in Ranangan, an Assamese weekly newsletter being published from Nagaon.

He also used to write regularly on various issues as well as current topics of the State in various Assamese dailies as a columnist. Besides, Bora compiled a rare book on great legendary Assamese litterateur Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbarua. He also conserved all rare creations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He leaves behind his wife, son, mother and a host of relatives.

His earthly remains were brought to the premises of Nagaon Press Club where the members of Nagaon Press Club, members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, All Assam Students' Union and other dignitaries condoled his demise and also paid floral tributes to him. Besides, former Congress minister Rokibul Hussain, Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, Natya Pran Prasanta Sarma, Jugal Kishore Sarma, president of Rangmahal and State BJP executive, also went to his Raidongia Borigagaon village residence and paid tribute to his departed soul.

