OBITUARY Dipankar Saikia

Dipankar Saikia, a bhaona artiste, social worker and a resident of Gareki Chook here breathed his last on Monday at his residence due to liver related ailments. He was 51. An acclaimed bhaona artiste and an actor Dipankar had performed his spectacular role in different dramas and bhaonas at various stages of the greater Jamugurihat area. Organizations and individuals including Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Naduar Press Club, Gereki Chook VDC, Surabhi Puthibharal, Gareki Chook Mahila Samiti among others paid rich tributes in front of the mortal remains. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. He leaves behind his wife and daughter along with a host of relatives.

Also Read: Thaisu Valley Agro Farmers Producer Company holds AGM in Hojai district

Also Watch: