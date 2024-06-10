Obituary: Former student leader of AASU Lohit Nath

Lohit Nath, senior physical instructor at Dalanghat Milan High School, former student leader of AASU, and an inhabitant of Tangla town in Udalguri district, breathed his last due to a critical illness at his residence on Sunday. He was 59. He actively participated in the historic Assam Movement and took on a torchbearer role as a member of Tangla Anchalik AASU. An avid sportsperson and physical instructor, he inspired and motivated students in the field of sports until the last legs of his life. His mortal remains were brought to the Shahid Bhawan of Tangla Anchalik AASU, where floral tributes were paid to the departed soul. The organisational flag of AASU was also laid on his mortal remains. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and numerous admirers. A number of organisations and individuals, including the former Vice President of AASU, Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharya; the Tangla Sports Association; the Tangla Volleyball Coaching Centre; the Masters Sports Association; the Udalguri District Tug of War Association; the Tangla Kho-Kho Association, Tangla Literary Society; the Tangla Media Circle; the Assam BJP Minority Morcha President, Santiago Kujur; the Darrang District Sports Officer: and the teaching staff of Dalanghat Milan High School, have mourned his demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members .

