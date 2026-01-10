Obituary: Kirti Nath

Kirti Nath, an amiable person, a known actor, and a social worker of the greater Jamugurihat area, breathed his last due to age-related ailments on Thursday late evening at his Bamunabari residence. He was 82. Late Nath had fame as an actor in the greater Jamugurihat area besides being an English teacher of repute. He was associated with Srijani Jatiya Vidyalaya, North Jamuguri. He was also closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. Representatives of various organizations including Sonitpur Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Naduar Nath-Jogi Sanmilan, and Nabajyoti Mahila Samiti among others paid rich tributes on Friday morning before the last rites were performed. He leaves behind three sons and three daughters-in-law, besides many other relatives.

