Obituary: Tulshi Borkataky

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Tulshi Borkataky, a resident of Koch Gaon and a familiar priest, breathed his last due to age-related ailments on Saturday night at his residence. He was 92. The late Borkataky had served as a chief priest at the historic Nagsankar temple for forty years. Organisations, including Sonitpur district Brahman Samaj, the regional committee of Chilabandha Brahman Samaj, Nandikeshar Brahman Samaj, Koch Gaon VDC, and others, paid tribute to the mortal remains this morning. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, and a host of relatives.

Also Read: Obituary of M.L. Verma (sentinelassam.com)