Omprakash Todi Memorial Inter-School Essay Competition 2024 Held in Dhubri

A Correspondent

Dhubri: Omprakash Todi Memorial Committee organized the Omprakash Todi Memorial Inter-School Essay Competition-2024 on his 5th death anniversary at Jawahar Hindi Higher Secondary School in Dhubri on Sunday. The event aimed to promote writing awareness among students. The competition was divided into three groups: classes 6-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Before the inauguration, a tribute was paid to Omprakash Todi, and a minute’s silence was observed.

President of memorial committee, Dr. Pratima Neogi in her brief speech said that the primary objective of this programme was to foster competitiveness and writing awareness among students.

Senior journalist Bijoy Kumar Sharma highlighted Omprakash Todi’s five-decade-long dedication to teaching, journalism, and social service. Ward Commissioner Amit Dhanawat opined on Todi as a constant source of positive energy while school’s Principal, Dipak Prasad, praised the committee’s initiative. Altogether 86 students from various schools and colleges participated in the competition.

