One arrested with cannabis in Karimganj, Assam

Karimganj: The Karimganj police on Wednesday arrested a person carrying cannabis in Karimganj district of Assam.

The detainee was identified as Ratnesh Kumar a resident of Khil Band area in Vaishali district of Bihar.

The police seized cannabis from in front of the old petrol pump in Karimganj after four people who were coming from Tripura were suspected. The cannabis was seized after checking the three bags carried by them.



One man has been arrested by the police. However, the other three persons managed to escape from the spot.



It has been said that the cannabis was transported from Tripura to Bihar via Guwahati.



During the preliminary interrogation, Ratnesh Kumar has admitted that he brought the cannabis from Chandrapur in Agartala ,Tripura.

According to police the recovered cannabis among the three bags will be of several hundred thousand rupees.

Police are still searching for the other three who escaped.

Earlier this year in November Assam police seized a consignment of 90 kg cannabis from a house at Jamunagain in Murajhar of Hojai district. And in a separate incident in March, two persons were arrested on charges of drug peddling in Dibrugarh. The two were arrested by the Dibrugarh police after a massive crackdown launched against drug dealers and peddlers. They were carrying cannabis from Boiragimath area in Dibrugarh.

And in 2019, in a breakthrough, one person was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station when they were on their patrolling duty in the early hours. The GRP team seized around 30 kg of cannabis. According to police the accused Md Rupan Miya was caught by the police while he was about to board a train.

