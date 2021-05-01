One succumbs to COVID-19 in Lakhimpur; 52 fresh cases detected

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: A person succumbed to COVID-19 in Lakhimpur on Friday. The person has been identified as Dikpal Gurung from Uttor Rupohi under Chaoldhowa area of Boginadi Block Primary Health Centre. He died at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH). He was referred to LMCH from Chaoldhowa MPHC. He was severely anemic and was a driver by profession.

Prior to this fatality, one more person named Achyut Saikia (56), permanent resident of Nakari, breathed his last due to COVID-19 on Thursday. He was being treated under home isolation. He was suffering from comorbidity-diabetes. Moreover, Ratna Bahadur Chetri (62) of Deergha Naharbari under Boginadi BPHC succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. With these three fatalities, a total of five persons in the district breathed their last due to COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the disease from April 1 till date.

On the other hand, a total of 50 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Lakhimpur on Friday as per Rapid Antigen Test. On this day, the District Health Department conducted the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on 2,580 persons across the district, out of which 50 people tested positive for coronavirus infection. The fresh cases were reported from North Lakhimpur urban (7), Dhalpur (7), Bihpuriya (6), Naoboicha (6), Boginadi (8), Ghilamora (2), Dhakuakhana (1) and North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital Respiratory Clinic (13). Of them, two patients have been admitted in the isolation wards of LMCH while rest 48 patients have been put to home quarantine.

With these newly-detected patients, the cumulative total of COVID-19 patients of the district has hiked to 8,512 since April 4 of last year. Out of them, 8,081 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and home quarantine while there are 367 active cases at present. On Friday, five recovered parents were discharged from institutional isolation while 18 were discharged from home isolation. Since April 4 of the last year, a total of 65 persons in the district succumbed to COVID-19 till date.

