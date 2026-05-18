ONGC Assam Asset Marks Birth Anniversary of Jananeta Bhimbor Deori, Inaugurates Conference Hall in His Honour

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GAURISAGAR: The All India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, ONGC Assam Asset, celebrated the birth anniversary of Jananeta Bhimbor Deori on May 16 at the EWC Hall, ONGC Colony, Sivasagar. On the occasion, Amit Kumar Mukhopadhyay, GGM and Asset Manager, ONGC Assam Asset, inaugurated the association’s conference hall, which has been named as the ‘Jananeta Bhimbor Deori Conference Hall’ in honour of the great leader and his immense contributions to society and the nation. In his address, Mukhopadhyay highlighted the visionary leadership, sacrifices, and sincere efforts of Jananeta Bhimbor Deori towards safeguarding the identity, rights, and interests of the indigenous and tribal communities.

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