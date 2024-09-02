Orang National Park Incident: Call to Identify and Relocate Tiger

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In the aftermath of Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary’s call to identify and relocate the tiger responsible for the recent death of forest guard Dhanmoni Deka in Orang National Park to prevent further incidents, Sipajhar MLA Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi expressed deep concern over the tiger turning ‘man-eater’ and attacking other forest guards or persons residing in the periphery of the national park. He exhorted the forest department to track the tiger and relocate it, and if needed, the big cat be taken down. He further asserted that the ex-gratia payment by the government to the bereaved family members will not suffice and made a fervent appeal to the government for further humanitarian assistance and social security for the family members. He also highlighted the dedicated service rendered by the deceased home guard, Dhanmoni Deka, to the forest department, who was instrumental in locating and capturing tigers in the national park in the past.

Talking to The Sentinel, former Wildlife Warden Jayanta Kumar Das, who also holds vast field experience in wildlife conservation of wild elephants, rhinos, and lions across African countries including Uganda, Tanzania, and Asian nations like Thailand and Singapore, cited concerns over the lack of proper training of forest guards in the often ignored Orang National Park. “This is a standalone and unfortunate incident, and once such an incident was reported in the same park way back in 2006, if the forest department can accurately determine the tiger that killed the deceased guard through camera trappings, then it would be prudent to tranquillize the big cat and relocate it to any zoo across India, rather than taking the tiger down.” Sources in the forest department divulged that, as per government directive, a team has been tasked with tracking and capturing the Royal Bengal Tiger to ensure public safety and prevent further tragedies. Pertinently, the forest guard was mauled to death by a fully grown adult Royal Bengal Tiger in Orang National Park on August 28 last year.

According to reports, the deceased guard identified as Dhanmoni Deka (32) who was armed with a.303 rifle and was accompanied by another casual guard. They were on foot patrol in Bilpara range when all of a sudden the tiger leaped on the deceased guard and dragged him inside the forest, prompting the other guard to pick the rifle and fire several shots in the air; however, the tiger didn’t retreat itself. Later, forest officials retrieved the mutilated body of the deceased at about 10.30 pm near Kheroni camp, 3 km inside the original guarding location. The Orang National Park spreads across Darrang and Sonitpur districts and has a population of 26 tigers, according to the latest census of 2022.

Also Read: Home Guard Killed by Royal Bengal Tiger in Tragic Incident at Orang National Park; Body Recovered After Intense Search (sentinelassam.com)