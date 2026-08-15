Paikarkuchi rail crossing blockade forces 2-km detours, locals intensify demand for underpass

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The problem of railway-track crossings in the historic Rajkadamtal area of Paikarkuchi in Nalbari district has intensified, with locals demanding the construction of a Railway Under Bridge (RUB) to ensure safe and convenient movement of people. Residents have expressed concern over the difficulties faced by students, pedestrians, and commuters following changes to the railway infrastructure in the area. According to locals, after the railway track was expanded to two lines, concrete pillars were installed on both sides, effectively blocking the traditional crossing points. As a result, students and residents who previously had relatively easy access to a nearby school are now reportedly required to take an additional route of nearly two kilometres to reach their destination. Residents said that earlier, when there was only a single railway track, people used to cross the track cautiously to reach schools, markets, and the national highway. Proper roads existed on both sides of the railway line, making daily movement comparatively easier. A similar crossing-related problem has also reportedly emerged near East Nalbari College.

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