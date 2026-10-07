Pakhila Lekthepi Honored with Matribhasha Award-2026 for Her Contribution to Karbi Folk Music

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MANGALDAI: Karbi folk music artiste and Padma Shri recipient Pakhila Lekthepi became emotional while receiving the Matribhasha Award-2026 on Monday.

In a function at the Shwahid Mozammil Hoque Bhawan premises in Mangaldai, on the first day of the 19th Central Matribhasha Divas organised by the All Assam Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Darrang District Committee and the Shwahid Mozammil Hoque Memorial Matribhasha Divas Organising Committee conferred the award on her.

Narrating many experiences of life, the artiste, who broke into sobs on the stage before and during her speech, said in conclusion, “On this day, Zubeen and Shwahid Mozammil Hoque are watching from afar. They will remain among us forever like this.” The artiste had to be consoled by the President of the Matribhasha Divas Celebration Committee and Minister Nilima Devi.

Later, in her speech, the artiste said that she was born in a poor family in the Karbi hills. In her childhood, while her mother was planting paddy in the field, she used to hum the tunes of Karbi songs. Her mother used to make little Pakhila sit on a high place in the field and make her sing while she planted paddy and listened to the songs.

Life changed when Zubeen Garg called her through a journalist from Karbi Hills, Longsing Terang, to record songs. After performing several folk songs with Zubeen, the people of Assam came to know her, she said.

Also Read: Padma Shri Awardee Pakhila Lekthepi to Receive Matribhasha Award 2026