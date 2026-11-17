A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Residents of several villages in the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) staged a protest on Friday against the alleged pollution caused by a Shikhar gutkha manufacturing unit at Uparhali, claiming that its operations have posed serious health risks to thousands of families in the surrounding areas.

The unit, operated by Trimurti Tobacco, manufactures Shikhar-branded gutkha and has allegedly been emitting a persistent foul smell, causing considerable distress to residents of Dakhla, Dakhla Colony, Uparhali, Bechapara, Hudumpur, Kukuria and adjoining localities in Kamrup district.

According to the residents, the unbearable stench emanating from the factory has severely affected their daily lives, depriving them of a healthy and comfortable living environment. They alleged that the foul smell persists throughout the day and night, making it difficult for families to eat, sleep and carry out their routine activities. Students are also reportedly facing difficulties concentrating on their studies.

Apart from the alleged air pollution, residents accused the factory of causing severe noise pollution, claiming that its manufacturing machinery operates round the clock. They alleged that despite repeated complaints to the factory management, no effective steps have been taken to address their grievances.

Locals have also expressed concern over the possible adverse effects of the factory's alleged emissions and discharge of chemical waste on nearby agricultural fields, claiming that the surrounding farmland has also been affected.

Residents further alleged that their complaints have repeatedly been ignored by the factory management, leading to confrontations with its representatives. They specifically raised concerns over the functioning of the unit under the supervision of its manager, Sambhir Mathur.