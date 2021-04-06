Pall of gloom at Bharegaon & Damrapatpara area in Bajali district

* Sub Inspector Dilip Das and constable Bablu Rabha martyred in Chhattisgarh



OUR CORRESPONDENTS

BAJALI: A pall of gloom descended on Bharegaon Village of the Bhawanipur area in Bajali district of lower Assam, after Sub inspector Dilip Das (44) of CoBRA (210 Battalion), was killed in terrorist attack in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.

Dilip Kumar Das hails from Sarupeta in Bajali of Assam's Chirang district.

Dilip Kumar Das had joined the CRPF in 2001. The martyred CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan is survived by his wife Pranjali Das and two daughters, namely Hiyamani Das (11) and Risha Das (three years of age) along with his father Banamali Das and mother Maina Das besides a host of relatives and well wishers.

DUDHNOI: The body of brave martyr Bablu Rabha was brought to Dudhnoi at 4.30am on Monday. The brave son of Assam was brought in a CRPF vehicle decorated with flowers.

The body was taken by the same vehicle to the martyr's house in Damra, Dudhnoi. He was supposed to come home during Bihu but he left for heavenly abode before that. Teary scenes were witnessed as the martyr's body reached his home. Thousands of people arrived early in the morning to pay tribute to the brave jawan. His body was taken to the All Rabha Students' Union regional office at Damra where people pay their last respects. Then Bablu Rabha's body was taken to the Damra Public Crematorium on the banks of the Dudhnoi River and his last rites were performed.

Bablu Rabha is the first martyr of Dudhnoi. He joined CRPF in 2009 and the CRPF's Cobra battalion in 2015. He leaves behind his mother, wife and a seven-year-old daughter. On the other hand, before joining CRPF, Bablu Rabha was associated with Damra Regional Rabha Students' Union and was working as an active member.

