OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department came under sharp criticism in Mangaldai on Tuesday, as public representatives openly flagged the poor performance of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Darrang district, that too in the presence of the PHE Minister on Tuesday.

Out of 651 water supply schemes under the Mangaldai division, only 360 are fully functional, while 178 are partially functional and 113 are completely non-functional, according to official data.

The non-functional rate in Mangaldai stands at 17 per cent, which is 1 per cent higher than the state average.

The issue came to the fore at a review meeting held at the Mangaldai District Library Auditorium, chaired by PHE Minister Krishnendu Pal.

During the meeting, Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi lashed out at five PHE contractors for sub-standard work and demanded cancellation of their licences. Mangaldai legislator and Minister Nilima Devi also urged the department to immediately blacklist contractors found guilty of poor-quality work. She further alleged that some contractors had collected bills merely by repainting old motors instead of carrying out proper repairs, and called for strict action against them.

The PHE Minister gave the contractors a one-week deadline to rectify the defects, failing which stern action will follow.