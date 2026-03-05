Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: With only a few days remaining before the upcoming Assembly election, the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan was inaugurated at Demow on March 2. State Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika formally opened the building in the presence of Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow Constituency; Bitupan Raidongia, Sivasagar District BJP president; and several BJP party workers.

Speaking to the media, Pijush Hazarika said that under the leadership of Sushanta Borgohain, party karyakartas had constructed a well-equipped office for the Demow constituency. In the absence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State president Dilip Saikia, Hazarika cut the ceremonial ribbon and congratulated the party workers for their efforts. He also urged them to work hard in the upcoming Assembly election to ensure a third term for the BJP government and once again make Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma the Chief Minister.

Following the inauguration, Pijush Hazarika, along with Sushanta Borgohain, attended a constituency-level youth conference organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Sivasagar district, at Demow Public Playground. BJYM president Rakesh Das and other party leaders were present at the programme.

