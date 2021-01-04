 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Plantation drive carried out by the members of Jagaran at Jamugurihat

A plantation drive was carried out by the members of Jagaran, a youth club of Jamugurihat recently.

Plantation drive

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 4:11 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A plantation drive was carried out by the members of Jagaran, a youth club of Jamugurihat recently. The NGO planted trees on both sides of historic Nandikeshwar Buda Gosai Mandir road and on Gandhi Pothar road. Apart from this, the NGO planted more than 1,000 saplings in various areas of Jamugurihat. Notably, months back, the forest man Jadav Payeng had joined hand in a plantation drive organized by the NGO here.

Also Watch: Promod Boro's New Year Message: Corruption-free Governance in BTR

Also Read: Students must be taught to plant and grow trees: Padmashri Jadav Payeng


Plantation Jamugurihat 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X