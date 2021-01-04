Plantation drive carried out by the members of Jagaran at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: A plantation drive was carried out by the members of Jagaran, a youth club of Jamugurihat recently. The NGO planted trees on both sides of historic Nandikeshwar Buda Gosai Mandir road and on Gandhi Pothar road. Apart from this, the NGO planted more than 1,000 saplings in various areas of Jamugurihat. Notably, months back, the forest man Jadav Payeng had joined hand in a plantation drive organized by the NGO here.

