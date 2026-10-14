Plastic to Pandal: Kolkata's Tridhara Unveils Maa Durga Idol Crafted from 13,000 Recycled Pens

A 5.5-foot-tall sculpture of Maa Durga, created from around 13,000 recycled plastic pens and an equal number of pen refills, is drawing attention at the Tridhara Sammilani Durga Puja venue in Kolkata, blending art, tradition and sustainability.

Crafted by local artist Chandra Nath Saha, widely known as Tilak, the 5.5-foot-tall, 4.5-foot-wide installation stands adjacent to the venue's main pandal idol. The eco-conscious initiative, driven by Linc Limited’s Pentonic brand, reimagines everyday plastic waste to spread a crucial message on circular sustainability.

Refusing to let the materials contribute to environmental pollution, the organizers have skipped traditional water immersion (bisarjan). Instead, the entire sculpture will be systematically dismantled once the festival concludes, and the components will be processed back into brand-new writing instruments.

“The idea of transforming something as familiar and functional as a pen into an expression of devotion was inspiring,” said artist Chandra Nath Saha. Organizers added that it serves as a powerful reminder that "giving something a second life can be the beginning of a better tomorrow".