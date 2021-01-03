 Top
Plight of Antiquarian Studies in Gauhati University

The Department of Historical and Antiquarian Studies has been rudderless since 2009 as it is being run without any Director.

Gauhati University

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 2:19 AM GMT

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of Historical and Antiquarian Studies has been rudderless since 2009 as it is being run without any Director.

The department is being run by director in-charges in quick successions. The present director in-charge Dr. Anita Choudhury has been working since 2018. The other director in-charges were Binit kumar Sakia, Putul Lahan, Babulal Sarma, Gitimoni Phukan. The last Director was Dr. Jitendra Nath Das, but then also the Government did not appoint a permanent Director to run the department smoothly.

