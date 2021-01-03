Plight of Antiquarian Studies in Gauhati University

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of Historical and Antiquarian Studies has been rudderless since 2009 as it is being run without any Director.

The department is being run by director in-charges in quick successions. The present director in-charge Dr. Anita Choudhury has been working since 2018. The other director in-charges were Binit kumar Sakia, Putul Lahan, Babulal Sarma, Gitimoni Phukan. The last Director was Dr. Jitendra Nath Das, but then also the Government did not appoint a permanent Director to run the department smoothly.