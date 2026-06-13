PM Modi brought NE from neglect to priority, Assam from isolation to opportunity: Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, said that the 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have transformed India from a nation of hesitation into one of confidence while bringing the Northeast from decades of neglect to national priority and Assam from isolation to opportunity in less than a decade.

Reflecting on the completion of 12 years of the Modi government, Sonowal said the period has been marked by “Vishwas, Vikas and Jan-Kalyan”, with governance reaching the doorstep of citizens through transparency, technology and targeted welfare delivery.

“During this period, over 25 crore people have escaped poverty. Crores of families have received houses, toilets, LPG connections, tap water, healthcare coverage, free ration and direct financial assistance. This has not been a government of promises but a government of delivery,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Highlighting the empowerment of women, Sonowal said initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana and direct benefit transfers (DBT) have significantly improved the quality of life for women across rural and urban India. “‘Nari Shakti’ has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of New India. Women today are leading self-help groups, starting businesses, entering public life and contributing to nation-building with renewed confidence,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister also underlined the growing role of India’s youth in the country’s development journey. “The rise of startups, digital innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship has created unprecedented opportunities for Yuva Shakti. India’s youth are no longer job seekers alone; they are increasingly becoming job creators,” Sonowal added.

Speaking about the Northeast, Sarbananda Sonowal said the region has undergone a historic transformation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “The Northeast is no longer viewed as a distant frontier. It is now recognised as ‘Ashtalakshmi’ and as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia. Enhanced connectivity through roads, railways, airports, waterways and digital infrastructure has strengthened trade, tourism and economic opportunities across the region,” Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal noted that Assam has emerged as a key beneficiary of this transformation, with peace and stability paving the way for investment and growth. Sonowal pointed out that Assam’s culture and important figures have received national attention, such as the Bharat Ratna award for Dr Bhupen Hazarika, more recognition for Lachit Barphukan, global acknowledgement of Charaideo Maidam, and Assamese being given classical language status.

As Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said India’s maritime sector has emerged as a major growth engine under Prime Minister Modi. Port capacity has nearly doubled, cargo handling has reached record levels and Indian ports have become more efficient and globally competitive. “The inland waterways revolution has been one of the defining achievements of the last decade. National waterways have expanded from 5 to 111, while cargo movement on waterways has increased manifold. For Assam and the Northeast, the Brahmaputra, the Gomati and Barak rivers are becoming engines of commerce, connectivity and employment,” Sonowal said. Referring to Dibrugarh’s growing role in India’s inland waterways ecosystem, Sonowal said the city is reclaiming its historic position as a major river trade and logistics hub through investments in terminals, cargo movement, river tourism and maritime skill development.

“Dibrugarh today stands as one of the finest examples of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the Northeast into a hub of connectivity, commerce and opportunity. The successful voyage of MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, placed Dibrugarh firmly on the global map of river tourism and showcased the immense potential of the Brahmaputra as a growth multiplier. The immense potential of the Brahmaputra is finally being harnessed as a driver of growth, connectivity and prosperity after decades in which successive Congress governments failed to recognise its strategic and economic value,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister also highlighted that the development of Bogibeel as a major inland waterways hub is emerging as a growth multiplier not only for Upper Assam but also for neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. Together with modern terminals, multimodal logistics infrastructure and maritime skilling initiatives, it is reviving the historic riverine economy of the region. “The Bogibeel Bridge itself stands as an engineering marvel and a symbol of PM Modi’s commitment to deliver projects that previous governments had allowed to languish for decades. By seamlessly connecting Dibrugarh with the North Bank, it has transformed mobility, trade, education, healthcare access and economic opportunities for lakhs of people,” Sonowal added.

“Strategic investments, such as expanding Namrup’s fertiliser industry, the new bio-refinery at Numaligarh, and the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, are opening up new opportunities for growth, jobs, and self-sufficiency in the industry.” Together, these initiatives are reshaping the economic landscape of Assam and reaffirming its role as a key growth engine in the journey towards Viksit Bharat,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal underlined how these 12 years laid the foundation for a stronger India, a connected Northeast and an empowered Assam. Sonowal concluded that this foundation will realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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