PM POSHAN and education schemes’ progress reviewed in Kokrajhar Meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A District Level Committee meeting on PM POSHAN for Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Baksa districts was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Kokrajhar. The review meeting was attended by Kokrajhar (ST) Member of Parliament Joyanta Basumatary in the presence of District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty. The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of the implementation of major education and student welfare initiatives, including PM POSHAN, ICT in Schools, Shiksha Setu, and the HPV vaccination drive across the three districts.

Also Read: Nearly 24 percent of PM POSHAN food samples fail nutrition tests in Assam