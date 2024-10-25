PNB's Rural Self Employment Training Institute Launches Poultry Farming Training Program in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Sivasagar on Wednesday organized a 10-day-long training programme on poultry farming at its office premises. Sulava Dev, Lead District Manager (LDM), Sivasagar, Dr. Rajen Sarmah, Sub Divisional Veterinary Officer, Sivasagar, Bishop Baruah, DFM of ASRLM, Sivasagar and Rajib Dutta , social activists and senior journalists attended the inaugural function as distinguished guests. The inaugural function was conducted by Pabitra Kumar Borah, Director, RSETI, Sivasagar. A total of 35 trainers hailing from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts took part in the training. All the speakers urged upon the trainers to work devotedly for their development through self employment generation programme.

Government machinery as well as bankers will come forward to provide training and other financial support. They even said that scientific attitude is utmost essential for scientific rearing of poultry and other allied sectors. On the forthcoming days, RSETI will provide training on piggery, mushroom cultivation, tailoring, beauty parlour, bee-keeping and floriculture etc to the interesting and needy entrepreneurs.

