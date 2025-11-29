Police launch late-night drive in Dibrugarh to curb noise from modified silencers

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a decisive late-night crackdown against noise pollution and reckless riding, Dibrugarh police seized ten motorcycles fitted with illegally modified silencers across various parts of the town on Thursday. The bikes were immediately impounded as authorities intensified vigilance to restore peace in residential and public zones.

According to police sources, complaints had been rising in recent weeks regarding loud motorcycle exhausts disrupting the tranquillity of neighbourhoods, particularly during evening and late-night hours. In response, a special checking drive was launched, targeting riders using altered silencers that violate permissible decibel limits.

The seized two-wheelers are currently lodged in the impound zone, where further legal action is being processed under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have also indicated that the owners of the vehicles may face fines, mandatory restoration of stock silencers, and possible cancellation of fitness certificates for repeated violations.

Residents welcomed the prompt action, expressing relief after the persistent nuisance caused by blaring exhaust sound. The drive is expected to continue over the coming days to deter other violators.

“No one has the right to disturb the peace of others. Modified silencers are illegal and dangerous — they encourage reckless riding and cause public inconvenience. Today’s drive is only the beginning; strict enforcement will continue,” said a police official overseeing the operation.

Dibrugarh police have urged parents and youth to follow traffic laws responsibly and maintain vehicles in accordance with manufacturer standards. Citizens have been encouraged to report such violations through helpline numbers or police social media platforms.

