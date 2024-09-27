Police Seize Counterfeit 450mg Fevikwik Tubes in Raids at Juria and Rupahihat Bazaars Following Pidilite Industries Complaints

NAGAON: On the basis of two separate complaints lodged by the officials from Pidilite Industries Ltd, Rupahihat PS as well as Juria PS police carried out raid recently at Juria bazar and Rupahihat bazar respectively and seized a huge number of counterfeit sample tubes of 450mg Fevikwik.

Sources claimed that during the drive conducted in presence of company officials, Rupahihat police seized 267 packets of counterfeit Fevikwik from Anarul Store, located at Thana road. Besides, police also seized 33 packets of counterfeit sample of Fevikwik tubes from N Store, located at Rupahi - Borama road. Similarly, Juria PS police also seized several hundreds packets of counterfeit Fevikwik tubes from several outlets, located at Juria bazar recently here, sources said, adding that further police investigation into the issue was on in this regard.

