Policies of crops distributed among farmers at District Agriculture Office, Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT



NAGAON: District Agriculture, Nagaon organized a special programme, 'Meri policy, Mere haat' on the occasion of 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav' at District Agriculture Office, Nagaon on Thursday. The officials concerned of the district agriculture ceremonially inaugurated the distribution of policies of crops insurance under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana among the farmers.

District agriculture officer, Nagaon Tarun Hazarika chaired the programme and also welcomed the guests, farmers and other participants in the programme.

Bank officials from Bank of India, Nagaon town branch Papul Kr Bordoloi and Manab Jyoti Phukon, respectively, official from Future Generally Insurance company - Jitush Sum graced the occasion and elaborated in details about the facilities being initiated for the benefit of farmers by the concerned bank as well as the insurance company.

As part of the first phase, the department concerned today ceremonially distributed insurance policies among 40 farmers of the district and the rest of the farmers of the district would be categorically distributed in the next phases. Over 18,836 farmers of the district had insured their crops till date and urged the rest of the farmers to insure their crops as early as possible saying that the State apparently is located at a prone area for disaster and natural calamities. Sub-divisional agriculture officers Premeswar Nath and Amio Kr Singha, technology scholar Ajit Bora were among those officials of the district agriculture who attended the programme.

