PPE kits, Masks distributed among policemen

GUWAHATI: Amidst this crucial and critical time of COVID-19 second phase, a community service project namely Rudraprashna is started to overcome some bit of essentials at the medical and social front. 'Rudraprashna' is a vedic hymn from the Shukla Yajurveda, chanting for welfare of the whole community and with this same thought, internationally travelled dance exponents from Assam Rudro Jayanta Bhagawati and Pranaame Bhagawati, alongwith northeast's youngest life and confidence coach and motivational speaker Ashna Dhanuka took forward a step together in distributing some medical equipment, food packages and other necessities. Recently, the Rudraprashna Project donated N95 masks and PPE kits to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, N95 masks to the Guwahati Traffic Police Department, Panbazar and a N95 mask starter pack to the NCC Headquarter, Guwahati.



Ashna Dhanuka, who is been recently featured in Forbes March Leadership Edition and was the Motivational Mentor for Femina Mrs. India 2021 exclaims, "We are planning to do a lot more. This is just the beginning and I believe that every possible bit big or small extended towards this COVID- 19 phase is necessary. There are various frontier warriors from various sectors who are there out for our safety and we'll make sure that with our little humble effort, we can bring smiles to their way."

Assam's noted dance couple and cultural activists Rudro Jayanta Bhagawati and Pranaame Bhagawati, founders of northeast's leading socio-cultural organization Amrapali (Society for ARTS) said, "We are very happy with the start of 'Rudraprashna' and this would really go a long way catering along with different challenging times and adversities. COVID 19 has doomed many lives and peace, if efforts like this can cater some bit of support in its own ways, we think it can bring in hope, happiness and stability in the society." 'Rudraprashna' will extend its project in different districts as well as and in various sectors strengthening for the purpose of peace and humanity, stated a press release.

