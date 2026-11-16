Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2026 Concludes at Gauhati University

Guwahati: The fourth edition of the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival (PLF) and book fair concluded on Sunday evening at Gauhati University in Jalukbari. Sapnning over three days, it covered discourses, literary showcases, and a cultural celebration.

Organized by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF) from November 13 to 15 under the theme "In Search of Roots," the annual gathering drew students, scholars, authors, and book lovers from across Assam and the Northeast.

The festival opened on November 13 with a keynote address by Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Noni Gopal Mahanta and featured eminent scholar Karabi Deka Hazarika as the chief guest.

Throughout the three-day weekend, the university campus transformed into a bustling literary hub. A dedicated book fair on the premises showcased regional and national publications, offering readers direct access to diverse works highlighting Assam's historical legacy, indigenous traditions, and contemporary writing.

Moreover, six interactive panel discussions showcased speakers and attendees who deliberated on vital themes spanning regional history, society, literature, and cinema.

Beyond formal academic panels, the festival prioritized grassroots youth engagement through structured recitation workshops, a drawing competition, and vibrant open-mic multilingual poetry sessions that gave emerging local poets a public platform to perform their original works.

The valedictory session on November 15 was graced by Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Temjen Imna Along, alongside prominent playwright Pona Mahanta and senior journalist Kaushik Deka.

Addressing a packed hall of students and literary enthusiasts, Along interacted with attendees and distributed prizes to young competition winners.

During the closing ceremony, organizers also presented the prestigious Pragjyotishpur Sahitya Award and the Pragjyotishpur Sahitya Bota (Yuva) to recognize outstanding contributions to regional literature and celebrate emerging literary talent.

The Assam's literary scene now shifts toward the ongoing Assam Book Fair in Jorhat, running until November 22, before returning to Guwahati at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field on December 24, 2026.