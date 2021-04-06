Preparations on for Golaghat Rangali Bihu Sanmilan from April 28 to May 1

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: Brisk preparations are underway the 60th Golaghat Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan at Golaghat Samannay Khetra with a four-day long programme from April 28 to May 1.

For smooth conduct of the Bihu Sanmilan, an organizing committee has been formed with Dwipen Dutta as president, Debajit Phukan as working president, Niranjan Sonowal and Partha Jyoti Bora as joint secretaries, along with different sub-committees.

The organizing committee, with support from the people of Golaghat, has been working on a war-footing to hold the Golaghat Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan. The Rongali Bihu Sanmilan will start with flag hosting by the president of the Bihu Sanmilan and later a cultural procession will be taken out throughout Golaghat town.

Various competitions will be organized. On the last day, various traditional games will be held. The Golaghat Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan Dhansiri Upatyaka Bota will be given to a noted person. In the cultural programme, famous singer Zubeen Garg will perform.

