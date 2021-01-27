Prime Minister Modi Likely to Visit Assam Again on February 7

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to visit Assam on February 7, 2021.

This was disclosed by sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party.



It is to be mentioned that with the Assam Assembly election around the corner the national leaders of the ruling BJP party is leaving no stones unturned to acquire the committed 100 plus seats.



Earlier this month, PM Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people of Assam in Sivasagar on January 23.



Notably, PM Modi visited the historical place connected with Assam's erstwhile Ahom kingdom, Jerenga Pathar in this occasion.



PM Modi cited an evergreen song of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika—O mor dharitri aai, charanate diba thai (Mother earth, give us shelter on your feet).



Further, the Prime Minister stated that around 70 tribes of Assam have been provided social security and the BJP government is committed for swift development for the welfare of the people.



Speaking to media, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that no government in Assam has ever taken such a people-friendly initiative in the past.



"Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the State, Government of Assam came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people," an official release from the prime minister's office said.



It is to be mentioned that the Assam State Health and Finance Minister said, "In the memory of Joymoti Konwari a memorial will be built in Jerenga Pathar."



"The memorial will spread across 100 bighas of land," the minister added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also addressed the students and faculty at the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam via video conferencing.

The PM also praised the innovation hub of Tezpur University and initiatives like the simple and cheap way of purifying water by the department of chemical science, which is benefiting many villages across Assam.





