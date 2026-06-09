PRISM Brings ‘Theatre in Education’ to Inspire the Next Generation of Leaders

PRISM has commenced its 10-day Internship Programme in Jorhat, bringing together enthusiastic students from J.B. University for an immersive learning experience centred on Theatre in Education (TiE). PRISM is a non-profit development organisation committed to promoting inclusive development through education, research, capacity building, youth engagement, and community empowerment. Using innovative participatory approaches, PRISM works to strengthen leadership, foster social responsibility, and create sustainable pathways for positive change.

The internship programme, which began on 3 June, is designed to equip young people with essential life skills, leadership qualities, and personal development competencies through participatory and experiential learning methodologies. Over the course of ten days, students will engage in a variety of theatre-based exercises, group activities, reflective sessions, and practical learning experiences.

The programme is being facilitated by Rituparna Kalita, Dwipen Hazarika, Snigdhashikha Mahanta, Hemanta Kalita, Debabrata Mahanta, Ajishnu Gautam and Nishita, who bring extensive experience in youth development, education, and participatory learning approaches.

Speaking on the occasion, Debabrata Mahanta, Convenor of PRISM said, “Young people need opportunities that go beyond conventional classroom learning. Through Theatre in Education, we seek to create safe and engaging spaces where students can discover their strengths, build confidence, and develop the skills needed to become responsible leaders and active citizens.”

The internship aims to strengthen communication and public speaking skills, promote teamwork and collaboration, enhance emotional resilience and mindfulness, develop creativity and problem solving abilities, and encourage empathy and self-expression among participants. The programme also introduces students to Theatre in Education as a transformative tool for learning, personal growth, and social change.

Founded by Keshav Das and Debabrata Mahanta, PRISM is a development-focused organisation dedicated to empowering communities, particularly young people, through innovative approaches to education, leadership development, social research, capacity building, and community engagement. Over the years, PRISM has worked across diverse sectors including youth empowerment, education, health, gender equality, environmental awareness, and community development.