Prolonged ONGC gas leak in Sivasagar village sparks panic, safety and crop damage fears

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Panic has gripped residents of Bhakat Bhajani village under Shilakuti Mouza in Sivasagar district following a prolonged gas leak from an ONGC pipeline passing through agricultural land in the area.

According to local residents, gas has reportedly been escaping continuously from a ruptured pipeline for around one and a half months, raising serious concerns over public safety, health and damage to agricultural land.

The affected pipeline connects the Dimowal Gas Gathering Station (GGS) with the Lakwa GGS. Residents said the same pipeline had developed a leak around four months ago, when gas reportedly continued to escape for several days, creating fear among people living nearby.

Following the earlier incident, ONGC personnel reportedly carried out temporary repairs on the old pipeline and managed to stop the leakage for some time. However, residents allege that the pipeline has again ruptured at the same location and gas has been leaking continuously for nearly one and a half months.

Local people claim that they have informed the ONGC authorities about the latest leakage, but no effective permanent remedial measures have been taken so far. Residents are also worried about the possible impact on nearby agricultural fields.

Also Read: Assam: Gas Leak Reported in Baghjan After Suspected Oil Theft Attempt