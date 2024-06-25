Protest Against NEET and UGC NET Irregularities: Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti Protest Burnt Effigy of Union Education Minister in Sivasagar

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Sivasagar District Committee, in association with Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Demow Regional Committee, a protest was held at Demow Chariali on NH-37 Road on Monday. The protestors burnt the effigy of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister in protest against the irregularities in NEET and (UGC) NET Examination conducted by NTA as well as paper leak scam and the inconvenience faced by the students in the samarth portal.

The Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti activists shouted against Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister and BJP. The Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti activists appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister to take proper action against the culprits at the earliest.

