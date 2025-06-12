Protesters Threaten 'Self-Immolation' as Bodoland Land Row Heats Up

Thousands of resolute protestors, many of whom have sworn to shed

blood but not give up their land, are currently engaged in a tense standoff at the demonstration site, with a sizable force of police officers in full riot gear on one side.

When other demonstrators allegedly poured gasoline on themselves in a show of intense disapproval, the situation took a deadly turn. Others were observed resisting by hurling water bottles at police

personnel. Police officers' presence is escalating the situation, thus protesters have called for their immediate removal from the demonstration site.