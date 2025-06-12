Protesters Threaten 'Self-Immolation' as Bodoland Land Row Heats Up

As widespread demonstrations against the Adani Group's planned operations in the area continue, tensions in Parbatjhora are rising. With brooms in hand, thousands of demonstrators have come to the streets to express their symbolic disapproval of the project and the government's part in making it possible. With Kokrajhar emerging as the most recent focal point of public indignation over the proposed thermal power plant's land delineation, the protest represents a new spark in the larger land justice movement throughout Assam.
Holding banners and yelling slogans, protesters have been at the protest location since the early hours of yesterday morning. In a stunning display of rage and defiance, protesters set fire to an effigy of Pramod Boro as the situation worsened over night. The night was filled with loud chants of anti-government slogans.
"Promod Boro may be a member of the Boro community by name, but he doesn't carry the spirit or blood of our people," said one of the demonstrators, expressing deep indignation. He is lying about everything. We will never cede our land to the Adani Group, even if it means shedding our blood. We will continue to demonstrate in the coming days with much more vigor if our voices are not heard.
Thousands of resolute protestors, many of whom have sworn to shed
blood but not give up their land, are currently engaged in a tense standoff at the demonstration site, with a sizable force of police officers in full riot gear on one side.
When other demonstrators allegedly poured gasoline on themselves in a show of intense disapproval, the situation took a deadly turn. Others were observed resisting by hurling water bottles at police
personnel. Police officers' presence is escalating the situation, thus protesters have called for their immediate removal from the demonstration site.
As emotions continue to rise, senior police officers are on the ground, keeping a close eye on the quickly worsening situation.