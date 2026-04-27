Protests erupt over alleged illegal stone mining near Assam–Nagaland border in Nazira

A Correspondent

Nazira: Tensions have escalated along the Assam–Nagaland border as alleged illegal stone mining activities, reportedly backed by a nexus of stone mafias and Naga miscreants, have triggered strong public protests in the region.

According to local sources, illegal stone extraction has been ongoing for a long time in the disputed border areas near the Ougurijan Tea Estate in Bihubar, under Nazira subdivision. Several individuals, including Riyazuddin Shah, Sourav Singh, and Raja Chandak, have been accused of cutting down tea plants and engaging in large-scale stone mining operations.

Reports indicate that earlier attempts by the Assam administration to establish a Border Outpost (BOP) in the area were thwarted by armed Naga groups, who allegedly forced officials to withdraw and later claimed the land as their own. Taking advantage of the situation, the stone mafia is said to have formed alliances with these groups, enabling unchecked mining activities.

Despite repeated media reports highlighting the issue, authorities from the revenue and forest departments have allegedly failed to take action. Heavy trucks carrying overloaded stone—often 12- and 16- and 20-wheelers—have been transporting materials from Ougurijan to various parts of Assam and other states. This has caused severe damage to roads, creating large potholes and making travel extremely difficult for residents.

Local people, along with several organizations, have staged protests multiple times and submitted memorandums to authorities, but no concrete measures have been taken so far.

On Monday, the situation intensified as hundreds of local residents, including students and youth, blocked roads in Ougurijan under Bihubar Police Station, demanding an immediate halt to illegal mining in the disputed border areas and a ban on overloaded vehicles.

Following the protest, Assistant Magistrate and Revenue Circle Officer Chandana Baruah, along with senior officials from the forest and police departments, arrived at the scene and assured the demonstrators that prompt action would be taken.

However, protesters warned that if the government fails to address the issue, they will launch a more intense mass agitation in the coming days. The authorities also received a memorandum signed by over a hundred residents, submitted through the assistant magistrate.

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