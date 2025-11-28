Publication of Indian Constitution in Bodo language a historic milestone: BJSM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Hailing the publication of the Constitution of India in Bodo language on November 26 by the Government of India in New Delhi, the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Thursday said that it was a historic milestone and a moment of immense pride for the entire Bodo community.

Working President of the BJSM DD Narzary said that this achievement was the outcome of the visionary leadership and sacrifices of Hagrama Mohilary, the Chief of BTC, along with his colleagues, leaders and cadres of the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT). He said that Mohilary bravely dedicated himself, risking his own life in the movement for a separate state of Bodoland which culminated in the signing of the BTC Accord in 2003, wherein the Government of India agreed to consider favourably the inclusion of the Bodo language in Devanagari script in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution (Clause No. 9). He said that this monumental recognition would be honoured in history, and Mohilary would forever remain a hero of the Bodo people. He also said that though BTC was an autonomous district under the Sixth Schedule, the Bodo language had been included in the Eighth Schedule and recognized as an official language of the BTC. Many Indian states, including several in the Northeast, have not yet achieved this linguistic recognition and thus the Bodo community can proudly acknowledge this as a significant cultural and political victory, he said.

“I also extend special thanks and my highest respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then Prime Minister of India, and LK Advani, the then Home Minister—towering fatherlike figures of the BJP, whose statesmanship and goodwill made the BTC Accord a reality. Their kindness and sympathy enabled the Bodo people to flourish culturally, linguistically and economically, while ensuring enduring political protection,” he said, adding that he was also thankful to the present BJP-led Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their considerate initiative in publishing the Indian Constitution in the Bodo language, thereby strengthening the cultural and constitutional dignity of the Bodo people.

At this proud moment, Narzary conveyed his heartfelt honour to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the main architect of the separate state of Bodoland movement. Without his farsighted leadership, ideological foundation and tireless efforts, the Bodo people would not have reached this historic stage, he added. He also extended his profound respect and a salute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma for his enduring contributions to the political awakening and cultural advancement of the Bodos.

