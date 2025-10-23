Pulikanta Moran appointed president of Digboi Youth Congress Committee

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has announced the formation of its new committee for the Digboi Assembly Youth Congress, signalling a renewed focus on youth engagement and grassroots leadership in the region. The appointments have been approved under the guidance of APYC In-Charge Mitendra Darshan Singh, Rakesh Meena, and APYC President Zubair Anam.

At the helm of this new committee is Pulikanta Moran, a well-known and respected youth leader in Digboi. His appointment has been warmly welcomed by party workers and the public alike, marking a milestone in local youth politics.

“His dedication and sincerity have finally been rewarded by the party high command, which has filled our hearts with pride,” said Bishnu Chetry, a senior Congress party worker. He added, “With Moran in the lead, Congress is poised to gain significant influence among the youth, especially at a time when the BJP’s youth wing has been facing growing disappointment due to discrimination and internal conflicts.”

The newly-constituted committee for the Digboi Youth Congress includes vice-presidents Shekharjeet Bhuiya, Angela Rajbongshi, Simanta Das, and Anish Akhtar Khan (Admin), general secretaries Mousum Gogoi, Junali Borah, Tamizur Rahman, Parikshit Bora, Faizal Uddin, and Sibaj Tanti and secretaries Amit Sagar, Bisu Das, Pranab Moran, Padum Kahar, Suresh Lama, and Ranjit Singh.

