Punjab MP Amritpal Singh casts vote from Dibrugarh jail in VP Election

DIBRUGARH: Amritpal Singh, the Khadoor Sahib MP currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, under preventive detention, cast his vote on Tuesday in the 2025 Vice-Presidential Election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued directions to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Assam Chief Secretary to facilitate the jailed MP’s voting rights. In accordance with Rule 26 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, a postal ballot paper was issued to Amritpal Singh, enabling him to exercise his franchise despite being in detention.

The Vice-Presidential election features NDA candidate, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, contesting against the Opposition’s nominee, former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy.

