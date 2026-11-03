Purvca Samvad 2026 Calls for Overhaul of Unreliable, Chaotic City Bus Network In Guwahati

Guwahati: The gaps in service reliability, route connectivity, and bus stop infrastructure is making it increasingly difficult for residents to depend on public transit, experts warned at Purvca Samvad 2026.

The forum, organized by the Purvca Foundation at the Kanaklal Barua Auditorium, brought together policymakers, urban planners, and residents to confront a growing mobility crisis.

A central highlight of the event was the release of a landmark report titled “Guwahati on Board: Inside the Bus-Based Public Transportation System.” The year-long study reveals that while the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has introduced hundreds of green electric and CNG buses, the overall network remains highly fragmented.

Chronic maintenance issues routinely ground a significant portion of the active fleet, forcing commuters toward private transit. Between 2021 and 2024, private vehicle registrations in Guwahati skyrocketed by 37 percent, severely compounding gridlock.

Compounding the capacity crisis is an ongoing enforcement failure. Despite designated bus bays, drivers frequently make arbitrary, illegal halts in the middle of major thoroughfares like GS Road to scout for passengers, choking peak-hour traffic.

"They wait anywhere," noted Banani Das, a daily commuter. "It creates congestion everywhere. The bus stands are right there, but they still stop in the middle of the road."

The report further highlighted a steep decline in safety and accessibility after sunset, acutely affecting women, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers.

To build an inclusive urban future, the forum submitted a phased roadmap to the state government, demanding immediate route rationalisation, strict enforcement of designated halting times, and the integration of private bus operators into a single, unified cleaner transit grid.