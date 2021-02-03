 Top
Quiz competition on road safety conducted in Hailakandi

A quiz competition on road safety will be conducted as part of 32nd National Road Safety Month here on Sunday.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 6:17 AM GMT

A Correspondent

Hailakandi: A quiz competition on road safety will be conducted as part of 32nd National Road Safety Month here on Sunday. Informing this, District Transport Officer, Syed Rafiqul Mannan said the quiz competition based on road safety and general knowledge will be held among students from Class XI onwards at the SS College auditorium. The registration process will start at 10 am and the quiz will begin at 11 am. A team will consist of two members (maximum 5 teams per school) will be allowed to participate. Senior journalist Satananda Bhattacharjee will be the quiz master.

quiz competition National Road Safety Month 
