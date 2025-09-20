Rabindranath Tagore University hosts lecture on NEP 2020 and creative professions

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Department of History, in collaboration with the IQAC of Rabindranath Tagore University, successfully organized its annual lecture on Friday at Bharat Tirtha Bhavan, Srimanta Sankardev Campus. This year’s lecture featured distinguished invited speaker Utpal Datta, former Assistant Station Director of All India Radio, Guwahati, currently Professor of Practice at Assam Down Town University, and a noted writer as well as a National Award-winning film critic. Drawing from his lifelong experience, Datta delivered an insightful speech on the theme “NEP 2020 and the Future of Creative Professions: Re-thinking Opportunities and Challenges for the New Generation.”

The programme began with a graceful dance performance of Guru Vandana by History Department student Pratyashi Kashyap Sarmah. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Pallabita Das, Head of the Department of History, who warmly greeted the guests and emphasized the purpose of the lecture series in fostering academic discussion and cultural enrichment. This was followed by an address from the Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Prof. Manabendra Datta Choudhury, who elaborated on the opportunities introduced under the National Education Policy 2020. He also urged students to stay informed and adaptive to the evolving landscape of higher education and professional spheres.

The keynote address by Utpal Datta was the central highlight of the programme. He explained how NEP 2020, by integrating multiple perspectives and encouraging innovation, has opened up new avenues for creative professions. Stressing the importance of adaptability, creativity, and critical thinking, he highlighted how careers in literature, media, visual arts, performing arts, and related fields could generate vast employment opportunities. At the same time, he cautioned students about the challenges of a competitive environment, advising them to become more responsible, communication-savvy, and technologically skilled in order to succeed.

The event also featured the screening of the documentary film “Lakshahira – The Women of Substance”, prepared and directed by renowned writer and translator Namrata Datta. The film showcased the multifaceted talent of eminent artist, singer, and educationist Dr. Lakshahira Das, presenting her inquisitive mind and creative works in a compelling manner. Through her story, the documentary beautifully highlighted women’s perseverance, empowerment, and leadership, aligning perfectly with the theme of the programme and reinforcing the role of education and creativity in driving social transformation.

