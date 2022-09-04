Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh submits memorandum to West Karbi Anglong district DC

A CORRESPONDENT



HOJAI: The State committee of Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong district through the office incharge of Kheroni Police station at Kheroni on Friday.

On Thursday, 2 people died due to lightning strike namely Ratan Yadav (40), son of Jogi Yadav, resident of Watizore No 2 Village of Kheroni Charali and Mahes Chauhan (45), son of Paltan Chauhan of Dikhreng Tilha Basti of Bagishadubi, under Kheroni Police station of West Karbi Anglong District. Ratan Yadav and Mahesh Chauhan were struck by lightning while they were gathering their livestock. They died on the spot. In the incident, a cow, bullock and a goat also died. Yadav left behind a son and a girl. Whereas Chauhan left behind two daughters and three sons.

The organization in their memorandum had demanded immediately the release of ex gratia to next to kin (NOK), within 48 hours. Further Sangha has demanded that the family members of deceased should be compensated with governmental job and make payments of lost of the property due to lighting strike.

The memorandum was submitted by the National Committee Executive Member Dharmendra Chauhan and Pankaj Kumar Chauhan, Co in-charge Rachnatmak Nonia Sangyukta Sangh,(RNSS). The Sangh also send a mailed a copy to the chairman National Disaster Management Authority, NDMA Government of India, Chief Minister of Assam, Chairman State Disaster Management Authority SDMA Government of Assam.

