Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi withdraws nomination papers for Mariani seat

A CORRESPONDENT



JORHAT: Nomination papers for the Mariani assembly seat of Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi were withdrawn on his behalf by supporters at the Titabar SDO (Civil) office on Friday.

The party leadership had on Thursday evening announced withdrawal of Gogoi's candidature as an independent candidate from Mariani so that votes are not divided and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is defeated.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni A Korati said that three candidates were in the contest for the Mariani seat. The three candidates are sitting Congress legislature Rupjyoti Kurmi, Ramani Tanti of the BJP and Gopal Ghatowar of Asom Sangrami Gana Mancha.

Alok Ghose, a former MLA of Mariani who had filed his nomination papers as an Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate after his party (BJP) denied him ticket, will not be able to contest the polls as his nomination papers were rejected on Wednesday due to certain irregularities in the affidavit submitted along with nomination. Akhil Gogoi's nomination is the only nomination to be withdrawn in Jorhat district.

