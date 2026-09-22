RainDrops Initiative Launches ‘Pakhi’ Children’s Libraries to Rebuild Reading Culture in Flood-Hit Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Inspired by noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's message that 'a nation that does not read books cannot be saved by a gamocha alone,' the RainDrops Initiative Assam has launched a special programme to promote reading habits among children and the younger generation in the flood-affected areas of Nazira.

Following the devastating floods of July 19, the social organisation has been establishing 'Pakhi RainDrops Children's Libraries' at various public locations across Nazira, providing children and residents access to books on a wide range of subjects written by different authors. The libraries have been named 'Pakhi', after one of Zubeen Garg's popular songs.

On September 20, members of the organisation reached the historic Budhbari Satra in Nazira and established a 'Pakhi RainDrops Children's Library' at the Satra's Tiniali. The library was formally inaugurated by Indreswar Kalita, President of the Budhbari Satra Development Committee.

Subsequently, similar children's libraries were also established at Rajapul, Holongkatoni, and Nazira College Tiniali, further expanding the initiative across the flood-affected region.

Also Read: Assam Primary Schools Hold Statewide Reading Contests to Honour Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary