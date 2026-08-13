Rajahans Club navigates flood-hit Sivasagar, delivering vital relief to cut-off communities

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SIVASAGAR: Amid the devastation caused by recent floods, the Rajahans Club, a voluntary organisation in Sivasagar, has been providing relief to affected communities since July 28.

Using country boats, the club reached cut-off areas including Maliabeta, Patarhabi and Panbecha. In worst-hit areas of Bihubar, including Shilani Majgaon, Prasabasti and Santak Bagdoi, relief materials worth lakhs of rupees were distributed. On August 6, the club provided assistance to 10 cattle and pig rearers at Mautbari in Kathpar village and distributed relief among affected and economically disadvantaged families in Kathpar Baniabari.

The club also supported vulnerable groups, distributing relief among 73 children at Kaumudalaya Children's Home, inmates of the disability rehabilitation centre at Rudrasagar, and 28 flood-affected female students of Lifelet Skill and Health Academy.

It also coordinated relief from organisations and groups from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and other parts of Assam. On August 10, milk, biscuits and oral rehydration solution were supplied for a free medical camp at Santak organised under the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

The initiative received support from the Sivasagar district administration and numerous individuals and organisations. Club members, including Saurav Bhagawati and paediatrician Dr Praban Barua, played key roles in coordinating the relief operations.

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