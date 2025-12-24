Rajasthan environmentalist cycles into Silchar on green awareness mission

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In his nationwide journey dedicated to awakening environmental consciousness, Rajasthan’s young cyclist and environmental crusader Pappu Ram Choudhary rode into Silchar. Cycling under the banner of the ‘Shakti Sankalp Safar, Mount Everest Cycling Expedition,’ Choudhary’s mission blends endurance, adventure, and social responsibility. On Tuesday, he participated in a sapling plantation programme at Silchar’s Government Girls MP School.

Traversing an arduous route across 21 states and six Union Territories, Choudhary has already clocked more than 38,000 kilometres on his cycle, driven by a vision that goes far beyond distance. His ultimate ambition is to scale Mount Everest in 2026 and unfurl the Tricolour at its summit.

Choudhary said that he had undertaken an ambitious green initiative of planting one lakh saplings across the country. “So far, I have planted nearly 30,000 saplings and will complete my target very soon,” a confident Choudhary added.

“My mission is to motivate the youth towards nation-building, road safety, fitness, and environmental care. I want them to dream as high as Everest,” he said.

Also Read: Translocation must be last resort: Environmentalist against rampant tree felling